Wait, The Nutty Professor Is Coming Back?

1963’s The Nutty Professor, which was released in 1963, was a parody of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. It followed Jerry Lewis as Julius Kelp, a socially awkward and clumsy university professor who creates a serum that turns him into Buddy Love, a handsome, self-confident ladies man, though conversely, Buddy was more cruel than Julius. The Nutty Professor also starred Stella Stevens and Del Moore (among others), and while Lewis never ended up making a live-action Nutty Professor sequel, he did lend his voice to an animated, direct-to-DVD follow-up (also called The Nutty Professor) that came out in 2008.