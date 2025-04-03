I Didn't Expect Liam Neeson's Naked Gun To Be A Legacy-quel, But I Think The Teaser's Best Joke Was An Even Bigger Surprise

In 1991, Leslie Nielsen’s Lt. Frank Drebin spoke of how he wanted to “live in a world where Frank Jr…” could do many things - some of which would never be repeated in modern comedy. So when the 2025 movie schedule became the home to Liam Neeson’s long-awaited spin on The Naked Gun , I never imagined that it was going to fulfill that very promise.

And yet, that's exactly what the first teaser for Paramount’s upcoming comedy offered - and without any of the reasons the first film is considered an '80s movie that didn't age well. As if that wasn't awesome enough, there was actually a joke that made me feel like a raccoon found in a bakery’s dumpster: caught off guard, but very happy with what I saw.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Naked Gun’s Going Full Legacy-quel, And That’s Probably For The Best

Fresh off of its debut at Paramount Pictures' CinemaCon 2025 panel, the central gag that showcased director Akiva Schaffer and producer Seth MacFarlane’s glorious arrival is something that feels right at home in the files of Police Squad. We all knew that Frank Jr. (Liam Neeson) was going to show up somehow, and that the small girl entering an armed hostage situation was going to be the vehicle.

But seeing it pulled off was a true treat, and a perfect lead up to the revelation that “the new version” of The Naked Gun is indeed a legacy-quel. Introducing us to a hall where we see the next generation of law enforcement paying fond tribute to their fathers, we also see the son of George Kennedy’s Capt. Ed Hocken, played beautifully by Paul Walter Hauser.

Now since comedy works on the “Rule of Three,” and there were three cops central to director David Zucker’s classic franchise starter, I think you know where the trailer’s best joke comes from. In fact, you could say that much like corn, and the San Francisco 49’ers’ ‘78-’79 lineup, it’s got The Juice!

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

O.J. Simpson’s Nordberg Gets A Proper Satirical Send Off

If there was any question that needed to be answered while watching this trailer, it’s “Will Pamela Anderson play a ‘rebooted’ version of Frank Drebin Jr.’s mother?” While that’s still important now, seeing how controversial sports figure O.J. Simpson’s Nordberg was going to be folded into a Naked Gun legacy-quel was a door that needed to be opened - so that this question could fall down a flight of painful looking stairs.

The dismissal of Nordberg would have been appropriate even if the late Simpson’s legacy didn’t include his infamous murder trial, and other troubles that plagued him throughout his life. Out of the trio of beat cops trying to protect the city from increasingly ridiculous plots outside of their jurisdiction, The Naked Gun trilogy firmly made this character its punching bag.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

With an updated action sensibility, crossed with a traditional flavor of humor I’d like to think the original team would appreciate, The Naked Gun has me won over as a fan. Although now I’m going to need some more information on whether or not Pamela Anderson’s casting is connected to some sort of reboot joke involving Priscilla Presley’s Jane Spencer-Drebin.

Should that suspicion is correct, then score another point for this legacy-quel, as well as the comedy skills of the beloved Baywatch vet in question. The Naked Gun reloads this beloved comedy for a new generation, August 1st. Your move, Marvel Studios.