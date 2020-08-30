5 Reasons Why Tenet Is Make Or Break For Me As A Christopher Nolan Fan

And the thing is, he applies this realistic approach to pretty much all of his films. Honestly, I just wish he would try something outside of his comfort zone. Maybe something fantastical. Something where I would say, “This is a Christopher Nolan film?” I remember when I was sitting in the theater one time and I saw a trailer for Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, and then it said that it was directed by Zack Snyder, and I thought, really? This is from the same guy who directed 300? I already know that Tenet is not going to change up the Christopher Nolan style, but it better be a damn great movie then, that blows me away if he’s deciding to stick to his old tricks.