Kevin Smith Shares His Thoughts On The Batman Trailer After Watching It A Bunch

This trailer was impressive. I was always going to be curious about what they did with The Batman of course. And I was on board regardless. But fuck man. This is like the Batman movie we dreamed about as kids. Like, could you imagine if somebody treated it super fucking seriously? Eric Carrasco pointed it out, like, ‘This looks like Greg Rucka Batman.’ Like, the one that feels rooted hardcore in reality but still had room for the fantasy elements of crime in Gotham.