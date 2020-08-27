Come Play Trailer: New Horror Movie Mixes Monsters And Technology To Scary Results

Leave a Comment
We can all use a friend, especially in times when things look pretty bleak and scary. But what if the reason things are in feeling so grim is because of that very thing that wants to be our buddy? Come Play is the latest horror film to explore that sort of scenario, as it mixes monsters and technology to some rather scary results. But don’t take our word for it, as you can grab your first glance at the movie yourself below:
As you saw above, Come Play tells the story of young Oliver (Azhy Robertson,) a boy with non-verbal autism who feels lonely in the world. Eager for a friend, his wishes are soon answered when a mysterious presence starts to talk to him through electronics. However, it isn’t long before Oliver and his parents (Gillian Jacobs & John Gallagher, Jr.) start to realize that this “friend,” named Larry, is something much more sinister than they’d ever imagined.
Come Play wants to be your friend, in a theater near you, on October 30th.
