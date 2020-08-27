The New Mutants’ Original Plans For Storm Were Wild

When The New Mutants was first devised, Fox’s X-Men universe was in a completely different place. There’s a stark difference between what it felt like for movie fans to walk out of 2014’s Days of Future Past and 2016’s Apocalypse. We already know The New Mutants was supposed to be set in the ‘80s continuity of that universe and feature more connections to the larger franchise. When Apocalypse disappointed, the movie was changed to present day in an effort to distance itself, leaving out the Ororo Munroe appearance. As one unnamed source told Vulture about why Storm didn’t work for the movie: