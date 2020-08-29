Looks Like Disney’s Haunted Mansion Reboot Is Back On Track

When last we heard about The Haunted Mansion, Guillermo del Toro was going to adapt his own vision of the ride. During San Diego Comic-Con in 2010, it was announced The Shape of Water filmmaker would be writing and producing a flick that was reportedly going to feature Ryan Gosling in a movie centering on the Hatbox Ghost. According to del Toro, he had ideas to remake the idea of the Haunted Mansion itself into a “heightened reality “ that would not be a comedy, but “scary and fun.”