That Time The Batman’s Colin Farrell Confused His Castmate While In Character As Penguin

Ever since we saw the first footage of The Batman, fans have been eager to learn more about what Matt Reeves has in store for DC fans. Now that the first teaser trailer has dropped, the excitement for the upcoming movie has only grown -- especially since it had fans looking twice at some of the finer details, like the reveal of Penguin. Now, we’re learning that thanks to his radical transformation, even one of Colin Farrell’s castmates was confused when they first encountered him on set.