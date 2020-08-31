How Long Disneyland's Actually Been Ready To Open

While Jim MacPhee says that Disneyland has been ready to go since July, that certainly doesn't mean that once guidelines are released, the park will simply open the doors. Without those guidelines, there's no way to know what precautions might be needed. However, it does seem likely that Disneyland has been working on things behind the scenes. The Downtown Disney district is open for business and that means a certain amount of work had to be done already. And with what Disney has been learning with the other theme parks open, Disneyland has probably been able to prepare in advance for a lot based on what the other parks have already discovered.