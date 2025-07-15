What's It Like To Be Pals With A Celebrity? One Weird House Rule George Clooney And Amal Subscribe To

There must be many facets of celebrity life that people wonder about experiencing. From being on magazine covers to hitting red carpets and working with other major celebrities, it all seems pretty fascinating. And, while most folks likely know that there’s no reason for us to be famous, one still can’t help but think about what it would be like to have a famous friend. Well, Amal Clooney just opened up about an intriguing house rule that she and her actor/director husband, George Clooney, have when buddies come to visit.

The Rule That Amal And George Clooney Have For Friends Who Come To Their Home

Obviously, George Clooney is one of the actors who’s built some strong friendships with other celebrities over the years, including his on-going bromance with sometime-co-star Brad Pitt, and how he seems to show affection by pranking talents like Don Cheadle and even Tom Cruise, over a fake Interview with the Vampire sequel .

While he and wife Amal Clooney (who’ve been in a “wonderful” marriage since September 2014) admit to fielding pranks from their 8-year-old twins , Ella and Alexander, the duo have worked to keep much of their private lives away from the public eye, and some of their success in that can probably be attributed to something they do whenever guests arrive at their house. When speaking with Glamour recently, the human rights attorney said:

Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult. But that’s also why we entertain a lot at home. I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone’s phones away! It’s important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange.

In the grand scheme of technological advancements, cell phones haven’t been seen as de rigueur for that long, but many people are still attached to their devices in a way where the mere idea of someone asking us to hand ours over would be a reason to get kinda huffy. We can do pretty much everything we want on our phones, and it feels good to have all our contacts and so much potential knowledge just a purse or pants pocket away.

But, I can already see asking, say, my aunt Bonnie to leave her phone at the door when getting to my house. Guys? I’m 86.9% sure she’d curse me out. And, like, not after a whole conversation where I’m trying to explain why it’s necessary for everyone to be fully present and without distractions while we visit, along with noting any privacy concerns. She’d probably do it within seconds of me asking her, and I’d have to get my reasoning out while listening to a litany of colorful comments.

It appears that people submit to this weird request from the Clooney family, so I guess, if nothing else, this is a big clue that points to us knowing very different people.

However, the possible dangers of letting people roam around their home with cell phones likely isn’t lost on anyone, even if we’d balk at the idea of leaving them in the Clooneys “phone basket.” Visitors could easily record conversations or take photos and share info that the famous couple doesn’t want out in the world, and the mother of two is correct that when you gather with family and friends everyone wants to feel “safe” and like they can truly talk about anything, and know that it will stay within those walls. She continued:

And I would say becoming a parent means you’re more troubled by some of the intrusions. So we do the best we can to minimize any impact on our children. We don’t put our children out there, we’ve never put their photo out there or anything like that.

What can I say? This seems to be working for them, and at the very least, it’s probably a move that many of their famous friends don’t mind that much. They would certainly understand how important it is to not have unwanted eyes or ears around when trying to relax in private.