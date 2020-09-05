Resident Evil: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The 2002 Video Game Adaptation

To pull off something similar to John Carpenter's work in the 1980s but have it in the 21st Century required Paul W.S. Anderson to take an unconventional route in the scoring, which is why he called on Marco Beltrami and Marilyn Manson to come up with something that would go against the grain. And anyone who has watched the movie or has listened to the score knows that putting those two together created the desired effect.

Well, those are some of the more interesting and frightening facts from Paul W.S. Anderson's 2002 Resident Evil. If you are still hungry for more from the successful video game franchise, fear not as Netflix will soon be releasing a television series based on the survival horror classic.