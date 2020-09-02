Why Noah Segan Believes A Good Death Scene Is Super Important To Horror Movies

Warning: spoilers for The Pale Door are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet, you’ll want to turn back before reading what we’re about to divulge.

One of the many keys to delivering a good horror movie has to be in the quality of the death scenes. There’s almost always an expectation that when you see an ensemble as broad as the one gathered for director Aaron B. Koontz’s horror-western film The Pale Door, some of the people on screen are there to become fodder for whatever forces are afoot. Which is one of the reasons why I had to agree with actor Noah Segan, one of that particular film’s cast members, when he told me the key to a good death scene in such a picture.