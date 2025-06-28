The Jaws Movies Are Coming Back To Netflix (But That's Not Where You Can Watch Them On July 4th)

Every year, millions of people around the country get together on the Fourth of July to celebrate America’s independence by grilling tons of meat, shooting off even more fireworks, and watching great movies like Jaws. Though you’ll soon be able to watch Steven Spielberg’s game-changing movie with a Netflix subscription , you’ll have to wait until after the holidays to hear that famous movie line on the popular platform.

Worry not, for Jaws, in addition to all its sequels, is already available on one of the best streaming services around, ready to be watched in all its gory glory. So, before you start making your plans for July 4th and try to figure out if you really want to sit through that marathon you’ve been putting off all those years, come along as we break down all the ways to watch one of the best summer movies of all time.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

When Jaws And Its Sequels Will Be On Netflix

Though you won’t be able to watch Jaws (or Jaws 2, Jaws 3, or Jaws: The Revenge) on Netflix on or before Independence Day rolls around, all four movies will be available less than two weeks after the final firework explodes in the sky. Starting Tuesday, July 15, you’ll be able to watch the entire franchise, meaning you can start with one of the best opening scenes in cinematic history and wrap up with a sequel we wish was never made .

No telling if it’s some licensing agreement that prevents Jaws from showing up on the platform before halfway through the month, but it seems like a big miss for Netflix to miss out on all those holiday streaming numbers for this classic (and its not-so-great siblings). But that’s not until a couple of weeks away? Where can we watch Jaws right now?

(Image credit: Universal)

Where Is Jaws Streaming Right Now

Want to watch Jaws right now? Well, there’s some good news as the classic shark movie is currently streaming for anyone with a Peacock subscription . All four movies in the franchise are streaming on the platform, and have been for quite some time (as are so many other great Universal Pictures films). That means the good, the bad, and the Martin Brody can be watched all in one place right now.

Stream the Jaws Collection on Peacock.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Tune into the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

How To Watch Jaws On VOD And Physical Media

There are some people out there who simply prefer to own their movies, either as part of their digital library or on physical media. While neither Netflix nor Peacock gives you the option of owning Jaws outright, you can pick it up in a variety of ways from Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

An Amazon subscription offers so much more than just streaming. Throw in free, fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading, as well as exclusive offers. With one of the biggest libraries of on-demand content, watch Amazon Originals and classics all in the same place. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

The digital version, which can be rented or purchased, is a great option, but the new 50th anniversary edition, just released in June 2025, is going to be a must for movie buffs. Loaded with tons of special features, a 4K restoration of the classic film, and access to the Jaws @ 50 retrospective documentary, there are hours upon hours of behind-the-scenes stories , great explorations of the film’s legacy, and quite possibly the best-looking version we’ve ever seen.

Rent/Buy Jaws on Prime Video.

Buy Jaws 50th Anniversary Edition on 4K on Amazon.

No need to close any beaches or get the vacationers all in a tizzy, because now you know all the various ways to watch Jaws this Fourth of July holiday.