Why Christina Aguilera Believes Her Involvement With Mulan Is ‘Meant To Be’

Disney itself has been a huge part of her career from the beginning since she started with the studio at age 11 for its reboot of the Mickey Mouse Club alongside young Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. It’s become somewhat of a tradition for the original artists from ‘90s Disney films to contribute to the live-action versions. Composer Alan Menken returned to write songs for Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin and is also contributing to the upcoming Little Mermaid. Conversely, Elton John slammed The Lion King filmmakers for their treatment of his music, wishing he had been “invited to the party more.”