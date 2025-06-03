After Wicked Backlash, Cynthia Erivo Responds To More Fan Criticism Over Her Latest Role
Cynthia Erivo shared her thoughts on the matter.
After her breakout performance in Wicked, the world finally got to learn what theatergoers have known for a long time: Cynthia Erivo is a musical star. She blew audiences away with her performance as Elphaba, as reviews for Wicked and her 2025 Oscar nomination show. However, there was some backlash over her landing the role, and now, as she takes on a new musical endeavor, she’s facing criticism again. Now, she’s shared her thoughts on the matter.
Wicked: For Good is set to release on the 2025 movie schedule toward the end of the year; however, before that, some will have the chance to see Cynthia Erivo lead another musical. This summer, she’ll be playing Jesus in the Hollywood Bowl’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
The actress opened up about the role too while discussing how her identity as a queer Black performer has impacted her career. She explained to Billboard that she hasn’t felt much pushback from people over parts she’s earned. However, it was different with this, as she faced “conservative outrage,” as the outlet put it, over her casting. In response to this criticism, the Tony winner said:
The story also noted that Erivo explained that “most of those comments don’t seem to understand the critical lens of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.”
Casting choices like Erivo playing Jesus are becoming more and more common in theatrical productions, too. To name just one current example, Sarah Snook is currently playing every character in The Picture of Dorian Grey on Broadway.
This whole situation also isn’t the first time The Color Purple actress has faced backlash over a part she earned. When she was cast as Elphaba in Wicked, there were people who questioned her casting and called it a “woke hire.” In response to that, she told Elle:
Based on the remarkable box office success of Wicked as well as the love it received from critics and fans alike, Erivo and that entire cast proved that they deserved the roles they earned.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Along with this, she also faced backlash in the months leading up to the film's release over comments she made about an AI Wicked poster.
So, overall, Cynthia Erivo has had to face and handle backlash. And when it comes to her most recent project, she seems pretty unbothered by the criticism. As she said, she’s going to sing her “face off” as Jesus while Adam Lambert plays Judas, and all around, it seems like it will be an excellent production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s biblical rock opera.
So, if you are in Los Angeles, you can see Cynthia Erivo as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl on August 1, 2 or 3.
You can also see her on TV and likely singing this weekend, as she hosts the Tony Awards, which will air on CBS or for those with a Paramount+ Premium subscription on Sunday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET. Then, she’ll be back as Elphaba and on the big screen when Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21.
Clearly, she’s booked, busy and unbothered by the haters. Now, she’s set to sing her heart out on so many different occasions, including at the Hollywood Bowl as Jesus.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.