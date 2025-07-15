Finally, Shrinking's Brilliance Has Been Fully Understood By The Emmys, As My Favorite Actor In It Was Nominated

Back in 2023, when the Emmy nominations were announced, I was fuming. Shrinking had blown me away with its first season, and while it got recognized by the Television Academy, it was seriously underappreciated. That’s because Harrison Ford wasn’t nominated! Well, now the 2025 Emmys have fixed the major snub and made matters even better by nominating more of the Shrinking cast and specifically recognizing Ford’s outstanding performance as Paul.

That’s right! After an absolutely stunning second season (which you can stream with an Apple TV+ subscription ), the Emmys have officially recognized my favorite performer in the series. Harrison Ford is a true revelation in Shrinking, and I’m jumping for joy that he’s included on the following list of nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

I could literally scream from the rooftops about this news! Since Season 1, I’ve been of the opinion that Shrinking was easily one of Harrison Ford’s best performances ever. So, the fact that he didn’t get a nomination the first time around was blasphemy.

However, now everything is fixed. And thank goodness, because his work in Season 2 is even better than it was in the first installment. That’s all because this season really leaned into the actor’s skills as both a comedic and dramatic actor.

Watching Paul try to sing in the car with Gaby, hilarious. Seeing him rock the canoe with Jimmy , I was laughing out loud. All of his disapproving expressions, brilliant!

However, this season was more than that. Along with bringing the funny, Ford also had to perfectly balance a very heavy story with it. In Season 2, Paul’s Parkinson’s started to get worse, and he had to come to terms with how his life was changing because of it. That required the actor who plays him to show a totally new and vulnerable side of himself while also being hilarious. Just take a look at his tearjerking speech from the Season 2 finale , and you’ll see exactly what I mean, because he made me laugh and cry in a matter of minutes effortlessly.

So yeah, this nomination is huge news and incredibly well deserved.

Every single one of the show’s other nominations was earned, too. Along with Ford, Michael Urie, who plays Brian and was a standout in Season 2 , was also nominated for the first time in this category, which is incredible. Meanwhile, Jason Segel and Jessica Williams were nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy and Supporting Actress in a Comedy, respectively. They were both notably nominated for Season 1 as well.

This series, which is one of Apple TV+’s best , also grabbed nods in Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (half-hour) and Animation.

So, all around, it’s a great day to be a Shrinking fan. However, it’s an even better day for us Harrison Ford fans, because the actor finally got recognized for a role he’s deserved this kind of acknowledgement for since day one.