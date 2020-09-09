7 Marvel Characters Samara Weaving Would Be Perfect To Play

Black Cat

Before you criticize the concept of Samara Weaving being relegated to the Marvel rip-off of Catwoman, you should know that there is more to this platinum blonde criminal-turned-crimefighter than her feline-esque costume and romantic interests in the male hero whose self-titled comic she debuted in.

Felicia Hardy actually did make her live-action debut in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, as portrayed by Felicity Jones, but the continuity of that franchise ended before she had to the chance to fight against (or alongside) the webslinger as Black Cat. While it could be argued that Weaving’s youthful appearance could also lend well to an unrequited love subplot between Felicia and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, fans of Zendaya’s MJ may not appreciate that, so why not just make her an anti-hero in a future sequel or even her own solo outing?