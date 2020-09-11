Stephen King Totally Dropped An F-Bomb In Response To Vince Vaughn’s Freaky Trailer

It's been pretty rough to be a movie fan in 2020. Due to theater closures and production delays we just haven't seen as many movies as we usually do and there hasn't been nearly as much to get excited about. Of course, this means that when something that looks good does hit, we can get really excited. Such has been the case with Freaky, the new Blumhouse horror movie starring Vince Vaughn. We've only actually seen the trailer, but based on that alone the film has made a huge fan of one guy who knows a bit about horror, Stephen King, who did not hold back the language of his praise.