The Magic Kingdom's Cinderella's Castle Has Lost Its Princesses, But There’s Good News

Walt Disney World has been back up and running since July, but the Florida theme parks are still slowly phasing reopening select attractions. The House of Mouse has already announced that four of its dining locations will finally open later this month, but there’s still some restrictions in place. The restaurant inside the newly renovated Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom, Cinderella’s Royal Table, will not include character dining for the time being, but it will in turn be cheaper to experience.