The Magic Kingdom's Cinderella's Castle Has Lost Its Princesses, But There’s Good News

Walt Disney World has been back up and running since July, but the Florida theme parks are still slowly phasing reopening select attractions. The House of Mouse has already announced that four of its dining locations will finally open later this month, but there’s still some restrictions in place. The restaurant inside the newly renovated Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom, Cinderella’s Royal Table, will not include character dining for the time being, but it will in turn be cheaper to experience.
Visiting Cinderella’s Royal Table is typically $75 for adults and $45 for children. When the luxurious restaurant opens on September 24, the new prices will be $62 for adults and $37 for kids. This rare price cut for the Magic Kingdom location that was noticed by Blog Mickey gives guests nearly 20% off. Yet Disney Princesses will not be making appearances inside the castle.
However, Magic Kingdom is now offering a unique way to spot the princesses on Main Street U.S.A. There’s a new mini parade called The Royal Princess Processional, which allows guests to see Princess Cinderella, Snow White, Jasmine, Elena, Belle, Aurora, Ariel, Rapunzel, Tiana and Merida, who leads it riding on a horse, at a safe distance. Check it out below for some Disney serotonin:
These changes are part of the adjustments the theme park has had to make during the COVID-19 pandemic. After closing in March, Walt Disney World reopened to the public in mid-July. The parks announced last week four of its dining locations would return.
Magic Kingdom’s Gaston's Tavern opened September 4, Cinderella’s Royal Table will be next on September 24, Hollywood Studios’ Hollywood and Vine on September 25 and ABC Commissary on October 4. Reservations are currently open for Cinderella’s Royal Table and Hollywood and Vine.
As far as the coming Halloween season, Walt Disney World has cancelled its annual Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party recurring event that typically runs during spooky season. However, guests will now be welcome to wear costumes at the parks during normal park hours. The theme parks have also cancelled their annual winter holiday festivities, but Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom will still have a new festive look during the season.
California’s Disney theme parks have not yet opened to the public per California’s safety guidelines. Since Orange County made progress this week by moving from their purple to red tier, some indoor dining at Downtown Disney will be available, operating at 25% capacity. The county’s COVID-19 progress has also allowed theaters to show movies again.
This has been a rough year for theme parks. Hopefully, these small steps signal the parks getting back on their feet again. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more theme park news along with the latest in movies and TV.