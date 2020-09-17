Murder On The Orient Express Spiked Agatha Christie Book Sales With One Simple Line

But if “the book is dead,” then how do we still get tons of film adaptations of books like Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile? Greater still, how do they wind up cashing in on a long haul run like Murder did, especially in a market where first weekends make the largest impressions, and major cinematic universes battle other pre-existing IP for supremacy? Without printed media, Fifty Shades of Grey, the Twilight series and even the Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn’t be the successes they are today. Just as film adaptations help sell the books, those tomes in turn sell the movies that we see come along the way; as is readily apparent by the fact that even audience members were drawn to cinemas by the cool neon lights and Imagine Dragons music from the trailer for Murder on the Orient Express, they certainly left wanting to hold the next adventure in their hands.