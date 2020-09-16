You Gotta Love James Gunn Shouting Out Dave Bautista In The Dune Trailer

At this point, it seems like pretty much everybody is super excited for Dune following the release of the first trailer. Even if you haven't read the original Frank Herbert book or seen any of the previous adaptations, pretty much everybody is at least familiar with Dune at a basic level, and after getting a real look at the movie with the trailer and seeing its epic scale and its absolutely incredible cast, it's hard not to get excited. Director James Gunn is one of those who is looking forward to seeing Dune, and he's also looking forward to seeing more from his Guardians of the Galaxy friend Dave Bautista.