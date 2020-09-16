You Gotta Love James Gunn Shouting Out Dave Bautista In The Dune Trailer

Leave a Comment
At this point, it seems like pretty much everybody is super excited for Dune following the release of the first trailer. Even if you haven't read the original Frank Herbert book or seen any of the previous adaptations, pretty much everybody is at least familiar with Dune at a basic level, and after getting a real look at the movie with the trailer and seeing its epic scale and its absolutely incredible cast, it's hard not to get excited. Director James Gunn is one of those who is looking forward to seeing Dune, and he's also looking forward to seeing more from his Guardians of the Galaxy friend Dave Bautista.
James Gunn took to Twitter like a lot of people did following the reveal of the Dune trailer, and while he was clearly excited for the upcoming movie, he took a moment to praise his buddy Dave Bautista specifically, who plays Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies directed and written by Gunn. While he is but a small part of the overall Dune trailer, he certainly looks like somebody we're going to want to know more about.
In Dune Dave Bautista will play Glossu Rabban. He's the nephew of Baron Harkonnen, the head of the family who has an ongoing feud with the Atreides family. Glossu is a violent brute of a man, making Dave Bautista, based on his size alone, a solid choice to play this imposing figure. It may be tough for Guardians of the Galaxy fans to see Dave Bautista in a role that is very much the opposite of Drax, but Bautista has shown himself o be a versatile actor so he can clearly get the job done.
Dave Bautista certainly does look impressive in the Dune trailer but honestly, the real success of the trailer is that literally everybody in it looks impressive. Dune has an incredible cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya.
Whether or not Denis Villeneuve has pulled off Dune in the way that fans hope, we won't know until we see it, but there are still some big questions surrounding exactly when that will happen. While Dune is still set for a December theatrical release, and the movie has remained in that location despite a lot of other films being delayed around it, Warner Bros. just pushed Wonder Woman 1984 back to Christmas, which puts the studio. with two major theatrical releases within a week of each other.
It seems unlikely the studio would do that, as one movie's box office might cannibalize the other, especially considering that, even more than usual, potential viewers willing to visit the theater at all might find themselves deciding to see one movie but not the other. Many have expected Dune to be delayed, but that hasn't happened yet.