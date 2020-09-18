Denzel Washington Recalls Getting Emotional When He Saw Chadwick Boseman At The Black Panther Premiere

Denzel Washington says that Chadwick Boseman led a full life and he was not cheated by dying so young, but the rest of us were. Those knew him lost a friend and a family member. Those that were simply fans lost the opportunity to see the great work that he would have done in the future. It's difficult to argue with that perspective. We'll never know what we have missed out on, but considering the great work that we did see, it almost certainly would have been special.