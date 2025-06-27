Simu Liu And James Marsden Look Swole Training Amidst Avengers: Doomsday Filming

Avengers: Doomsday has to be the most highly-anticipated upcoming Marvel movies in a while, if not purely for the huge cast of heroes we can’t wait to see interact. Right now, the movie is filming in London, and a new photo of James Marsden and Simu Liu working out together shows off how heroic they are looking to go up against Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom.

James Marsden is set to reprise his role as Scott Summers, a.k.a. Cyclops, in Doomsday alongside a number of original X-Men actors for the first time since his cameo appearance in 2014’s X-Men: Days Of Future Past. As filming continues to take place in London, he linked up with Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu for a game of padel. Check out the picture of the pair of Avengers: Doomsday stars:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Oh, the guns are out for sure! Marsden and Liu definitely look like a couple of swole Marvel actors as they posed with physical therapist Dr. Ethan-Ira Mamuric, PT, DPT and padel player Eloise Tait while playing the sport in an indoor court. Perhaps padel was the Doomsday stars’ cardio for the day in between saving the multiverse?

Doomsday has been filming at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, England since April 28. We even heard Marvel is spending millions to film at Windsor Great Park near Surrey as well. It was perfect timing for the cast to take a field trip to watch Thunderbolts* as an early bonding activity. Liu and Marsden are just a small portion of the cast that also includes the new Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts team and established Avengers characters like Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Letitia Wright’s Black Panther and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

Also, for the first time in the MCU (aside from Hugh Jackman being in Deadpool vs. Wolverine and a few cameo moments), the X-Men will be very much back. Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler, Kelsey Grammer’s Beast and Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique are also slated to be part of the team, as well as Channing Tatum's Gambit. Fans have already been making art imagining their entrance in the movie !

While the original Avengers: Doomsday release date was going to be next summer, last month, Marvel changed it to December 2026 right next to the third Dune movie. The Russo Brothers have said they will shoot Doomsday and Secret Wars pretty much back-to-back, but there will be much larger break between movies for the actors than there was for Infinity War and Endgame (which was four weeks). Secret Wars is set to hit theaters in December 2027.

Anyways, seeing James Marsden and Simu Liu together and looking swole has me wondering if Cyclops and Shang-Chi will link up and become friendly during the upcoming Avengers movies.