Chris Rock Reflects On People Giving Adam Sandler The Benefit Of The Doubt With Weird Roles, Wanting That For Himself

At some point, it seems that every actor who makes a name for themselves in comedy needs to find a way to branch out into other kinds of work. Many times when we see a "comedian" do a piece of dramatic work we're blown away by the result. It is, it has to be said, a little strange when we can see the likes of Adam Sandler doing his trademark comedy work for Netflix while getting talked about in Oscar conversations the same year following Uncut Gems. It's certainly a unique place to be as an actor, and it's a place that Chris Rock would apparently like to be.