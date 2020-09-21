Keanu Reeves’ Latest Matrix 4 Tease Only Leaves More Questions

Is it just me, or is Keanu Reeves enjoying being so vague about The Matrix 4? As always the 56 year-old actor continues to be a joy, and it should be fascinating to see how everything shakes up in Lana Wachowski's highly anticipated sequel. The original Matrix trilogy famously opened on Neo's choice to wake up from the simulation and fight back against the machines. And according to Reeves, the next film will focus on a different call to action.