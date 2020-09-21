Keanu Reeves’ Latest Matrix 4 Tease Only Leaves More Questions

Leave a Comment
The science fiction genre has been popular since its inception, but there are a number of franchises that stand out among the rest for their cultural relevance. As far as the '90s goes, that honor goes to The Wachowskis' Matrix trilogy. Lana Wachowski is back in the director's chair for the mysterious Matrix 4 movie, which will feature the return of original actors like Keanu Reeves. And the Neo actor's latest tease will only bring up more questions for the sequel's contents.
The Matrix 4 recently resumed production in Berlin, after the set was closed for a number of months amid global health concerns. The generations of fans are eager for any indication to the movie's plot, although the cast and crew have been keeping their cards close to the chest. Keanu Reeves recently shared some more cryptic thoughts about The Matrix 4, and my head is spinning. Let's break it all down.
Keanu Reeves has been making the rounds to various publications while promoting the release of Bill & Ted Face the Music. Eventually the conversation shifted to his return as Neo in The Matrix 4, although he's been careful to guard his words. But he did tease to IndieWire that Lana Wachowski has crafted a "love story" that should be inspiring. Neo and Trinity had a romance in the original trilogy, but it looks like love will be an even bigger factor in the mysterious sequel.
While moviegoers are expecting The Matrix 4 to have tons of of explosions and thrilling action sequences, it seems that the story is also very much focused on love. Exactly how will remain a mystery, but countless questions and fan theories will likely follow. Later in that same conversation, Keanu Reeves shares some more delightfully cryptic messages about the sequel, saying:
It’s another version of a kind of call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed.
Is it just me, or is Keanu Reeves enjoying being so vague about The Matrix 4? As always the 56 year-old actor continues to be a joy, and it should be fascinating to see how everything shakes up in Lana Wachowski's highly anticipated sequel. The original Matrix trilogy famously opened on Neo's choice to wake up from the simulation and fight back against the machines. And according to Reeves, the next film will focus on a different call to action.
The original trilogy ended with The Matrix Revolutions, which saw Neo and Trinity sacrifice themselves in order to liberate people from the machines. The story seemingly wrapped up with a bow, but The Matrix 4's existence throws everything into question. Are the characters being revived or will it be another story entirely? Only time will tell. But mart money says Keanu Reeves will continue sharing more mysterious aspects of the movie that will inspire questions.
The Matrix 4 is currently set to hit theaters on April 1st, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.