And Just Like That Went Viral For Seemingly Killing Off The Same Character Twice, But There’s Finally An Explanation

Sex and The City is one of the HBO shows that got people talking, and has remained a vital part of the pop culture landscape in the decades that have passed. We're currently in Season 3 of its spinoff And Just Like That, which is streaming with a Max subscription. After fans thought they caught a continuity error regarding the death of Lisa Todd Wexley's father (played by the great Billy Dee Williams), we've got an official answer.

And Just Like That Season 3 has been a wild ride, and as always the spinoff series has a tendency to viral... especially from fans who are hate-watching it. In the most recent episode Nicole Ari Parker's LTW lost her father, who was previously seen in an episode of Season 2. But after this episode aired, fans recalled her talking about losing her father back in Season 1. In a scene where Lisa spoke to Charlotte about Big's death, she offered:

I was exactly the same when my father died last year.

While some fans forgot this when Billy Dee Williams showed up in Season 2 for an episode as Lisa's father, the show killing that character off gave fans reason to pause. Wait... didn't her dad already die prior to the events of And Just Like That Season 1?

After this went viral online, eventually EW did an investigation to figure out if this was an oversight or simply sloppy writing. Per the outlet, the person Lisa was referencing back in Season 1 was her stepfather. And as such, the show didn't do any retconning or having any continuity errors. Huh.

This offers an explanation, although whether or not fans are satisfied by it remains to be seen. And Just Like That gets a ton of flak with every new episode, especially for those longtime fans who don't like what's happening with beloved characters. So the idea that the show would kill off the same character twice quickly went viral on social media.

They say all publicity is good publicity, and I think that's probably true when it comes to And Just Like That. Because while some folks are hate-watching the series, they're still watching it. As such, the show is popular and has already has three seasons on the air. We'll just have to wait and see if any of the writers and/or Michael Patrick King speak about the Lisa Todd Wexley father mixup.

Of course, the biggest question surrounding Season 3 is if Kim Cattrall will get another cameo as Samantha Jones. Fans were thrilled when she briefly appeared in Season 2 via a phone call, and the character has continues to be shown texting Carrie throughout the new batch of episodes.

And Just Like That airs new episodes Thursdays on Max as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. We'll just have to wait and see if any other characters are seemingly killed off more than once.