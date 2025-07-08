New Bachelor In Paradise Showrunner Discusses His ‘Elevated’ Approach To The Spinoff’s Comedy, And I Have One Big Question
The Season 10 premiere was missing one of my favorite parts!
Anyone who tuned into Bachelor in Paradise’s Season 10 premiere on the 2025 TV schedule Monday could definitely tell the vibes are different this time around. In addition to the new digs — an air-conditioned resort in Costa Rica with a swim-up bar — the show had a completely different feel with stylized shots and dream-like sequences. New showrunner Scott Teti opened up about wanting to “elevate” the unserious spinoff, and I’m left with one big question — Did he really do away with the cheesy intro?
Scott Teti took over for Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich and Bennett Graebner, who have all exited the franchise since the last time Bachelor in Paradise aired in 2023. Teti told Variety that he wanted to basically give the series a glow-up to bring it on par with other popular dating shows, saying:
I personally loved the new look, and Hannah Brown had told me how producers were more hands-off this season, so I was really excited to see how that change was implemented. Scott Teti continued, saying that elevating the show to make it more cinematic included a shift in the comedic tone. He said:
When the showrunner says, “hitting viewers over the head with it,” that’s got include the silly intro package, which traditionally has introduced the cast sitcom-style, showing them in some self-deprecating situation, breaking the fourth wall as their name pops up on the screen, all to the tune of “Almost Paradise” by Mike Reno and Ann Wilson.
It was kind of a love-it-or-hate-it segment of the show (I was a fan), and others on social media were definitely missing it too, as X users commented:
- I miss the cheesy “Almost Paradise” intro – Jmo_duckling
- Idk about this new editing style but if they get rid of the Almost Paradise song intro we’ll riot. – iironicaa
- I’m willing to give them some leeway with the new creative direction, up until they try to replace the goofy almost paradise opening montage. – natalie_marina
- We’re gonna get the theme song and silly intros back next week now that we’ve met the core group, right???? right???? – omgitsemilyward
I wondered the exact same thing. I’m not sure we’ve always gotten the “Almost Paradise” intro in the season premiere, so I was holding out hope that it might return next week. However, after reading Scott Teti’s whole theory about the comedy, it’s sounding like he may have moved on from that. The showrunner concluded:
We’ll have to wait until next week to see if Bachelor in Paradise brings back the intro, possibly with a twist to satisfy Scott Teti’s creative vision. Two episodes will air next week, during its regular Monday slot at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and then at the same time Tuesday, when we’ll welcome the hard-partying Goldens! All episodes are also available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
