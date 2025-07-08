How Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner’s Relationship Is Reportedly Holding Up As He Prepares To Get Busy On Dune 3

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship seems to be still going strong. The couple was recently seen out and about in France following Jenner’s attendance at Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Venice, and before Chalamet heads to Prague to start working on Dune: Messiah. This appears to be an effort to spend some time together before a shooting schedule keeps them apart. While a hurdle to overcome, the couple reportedly still plans to make it work.

In a recent report published by People Magazine , the couple seemed smitten when they walked hand and hand in Saint-Tropez, France. Jenner wore an adorable bodycon dress perfect for the summer heat, and Chalamet notably was wearing a hat and a scarf to cover his head; it’s been rumored the Oscar nominee cut all of his hair off for the upcoming Dune: Messiah. Apparently they hadn’t seen each other for a while before this outing, as a source told the publication:

They hadn’t seen each other since before the wedding, so Kylie was really excited when he arrived in France. They only have a few days together before he starts filming in Prague. But they’re used to this kind of schedule…. They’re still very happy and just making it work.

This is likely par for the course for the couple. Chalamet has been booked and busy since his Academy Award-nominated role in Call Me By Your Name, and doesn’t seem like he’s slowing down anytime soon. Since the couple were first linked in April of 2023 , Chalamet has been away on set for both A Complete Unknown and the upcoming 2025 film Marty Supreme. The first of which notably required a lot of the actor’s time and attention. Jenner also has her individual endeavors, including her beauty company and reality show, which have her mostly based in California.

While the couple is used to their demanding careers keeping them apart for long stretches of time, Dune: Messiah’s shooting schedule will still be a unique challenge. The Dune films are famously demanding , and take a very long time to complete. At least four to five months is a fair expectation for this kind of film, and will likely take Chalamet all over Europe and the Middle East. The source seemingly confirmed this will be the case for Dune: Messiah, saying:

Timothée starts filming Dune: Messiah in Prague this week. It’s a long, demanding shoot that will take them all over the world. He’ll be reunited with Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, and more.

This is quite a big change considering the previous films he’s worked on during this relationship have only taken him to the East Coast of the United States. Even with the distance and schedule. Jenner still reportedly plans to fly to see him when she can, as the source told the outlet. That private jet of hers is about to make some serious mileage if this relationship continues, which as of right now seems promising. Despite some criticism, the couple has now been together for over two years, and have been spending a lot of time together, especially in the last few months, whether it's at a Knicks game, or an Oscars appearance . At least based on photographs, these two are still smitten, and I’m rooting for them to make it through this time apart.

Dune: Messiah is just starting production, so fans likely shouldn’t expect to see it hit theaters until at least next year. In the meantime, you can revisit Timothée Chalamet in the first two Dune films, which are streaming now with a HBO Max subscription . Fans of the actor can also see him on the big screen later this year when Marty Supreme heads to theaters on December 25th.