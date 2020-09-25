More Lawsuit Details Reveal How Much Evel Knievel's Son Wants From Disney In Toy Story 4 Damages

Disney certainly made money off its toys based on Toy Story 4, which made over $1 billion at the box office last summer, becoming the highest grossing film in the franchise yet. It was certainly a fun role to see Keanu Reeves take on. We’ll keep you updated on how this lawsuit shakes out, along with other movies and TV updates. For now, stay tuned for the next Pixar movie set to be released, with Soul coming out on November 20.