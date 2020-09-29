Pulp Fiction: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Quentin Tarantino Movie

Some filmmakers find their stride with their second movie. For writer/director Quentin Tarantino, he cemented his legacy. Pulp Fiction is Tarantino's career-defining film. Hot off the success of Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino not only proved himself to be the real deal, but he earned his status as one of the greatest filmmakers of the late 20th century. His Palme d'Or winning triumph is arguably his finest masterpiece, reviving John Travolta's career while also turning Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson into major superstars.

Tarantino may never top himself when it comes to Pulp Fiction, but when you make a movie this good, who needs any extra valor? It's a movie that shaped cinema — especially indie cinema — for decades, and we'll still feel its impact reverberate for years to come. So, yeah, Pulp Fiction is a pretty big deal. If you love this highly-influential film, here are some interesting behind-the-scenes facts worth knowing.