Disney Just Announced Big Time Official Layoffs At Walt Disney World And Disneyland

The layoffs are coming at all levels of the company, and so, while 67% of the layoffs may be impacting part-time works, which we can assume means much smaller roles, some salaried roles and executive-level positions are also impacted. Since this division of Disney handles more than just theme parks, but also cruises and other vacation options, the layoffs will certainly be covering more than just the parks, but between the fact that Disneyland is closed and Walt Disney World is working on a fraction of its normal capacity, the theme parks are certainly going to be a large chunk of these layoffs, with the Disney Cruise Line being another likely target as the ships still aren't sailing.