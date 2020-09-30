Why Justice League’s Henry Cavill Believes It’s ‘Important’ For The Snyder Cut To Be Released

Leave a Comment
After a long three years of campaigning, DC fans are officially getting their hands on Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max next year. The filmmaker will unveil his vision for the team-up film with a four-episode mini series featuring Henry Cavill’s Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s Flash and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.
As we draw closer to the release of the Snyder Cut, the anticipation has only heightened surrounding the DC epic. Henry Cavill recently spoke about his enthusiasm to see the new version of Justice League along with fans. In the Mission: Impossible -- Fallout actor put it,
I’m just really excited to see his vision realized. He got to be the train. I think it’s only fair that train gets to reach its station which he was aiming for, and I think it’s important that that vision is realized. Whether you agree with it or not, it doesn’t matter. It’s a storyteller’s, it’s a filmmaker’s right to have that vision realized. I’m excited to see it. I’m excited to see what that vision was and how it looks.
Zack Snyder’s circumstances that drew him away from Justice League in the middle of production were certainly out of his control. His daughter died by suicide in early 2017, prompting the filmmaker to step away from the superhero flick and Joss Whedon to pick up the pieces. 2017’s Justice League was a disappointment for fans, leading many to fight for the director’s Snyder Cut- especially since he later made it apparent to fans he had such a cut in existence already.
Henry Cavill spoke about the Snyder Cut while speaking on Josh Horowitz’s podcast Happy Sad Confused while promoting his latest role as Sherlock in Netflix’s Enola Holmes. He sounds just as excited as we are about the series that will clock in around four hours when it drops of HBO Max. Cavill also said this:
[Zack's] got the advantage of hindsight now. It’s going to be even better. I just want to see a good movie or a series of movies [laughs].
Snyder certainly has had the benefit of time and connected with fans and his footage over the years enough to make exactly what he wants. From what was revealed during DC Fandome in August, it certainly looks like it will be worth the wait. Check out the trailer below:
HBO Max has reportedly allowed Zack Snyder to build on Justice League with a $30 million budget and additional reshoots reportedly being underway this month with the main cast. However, Henry Cavill recently said that he’s not shooting anything new for the Snyder Cut as he remains on the set of The Witcher to make Season 2 of the hit Netflix show.
Justice League is one of our most highly-anticipated releases in 2021 and is only one of many DC projects expected next year including The Suicide Squad, The Batman and Black Adam. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more on Justice League and your favorite movies and TV projects.