Tom Cruise Had Some Really Kind Words For The Navy 'Heroes' Who Helped Him Prepare For Top Gun: Maverick

I’ve had the privilege of getting to know many of you – of working with you side by side, of being able to go through some of your training while preparing for Top Gun and then again with Top Gun: Maverick. You are excellent. You are the best of the best. And it is a privilege to represent you on the big screen. You deserve to be celebrated. You are the real heroes. And you are an inspiration. So on behalf of myself and a very proud country, thank you. Thank you for your service.