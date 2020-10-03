Henry Cavill Reveals His Enola Holmes Costume Is Actually Worse To Wear Than Superman's Suit

While speaking to Collider, Cavill admitted that his period-accurate three piece suits may have actually been worse than Superman’s costume. I’ve never really thought about this before, but it’s true. Rarely do we see muscled-up men in Victorian clothing in movies like Enola Holmes. Men of this status and era certainly didn’t have a gym to go to or do much heavy lifting for that matter. Sherlock’s pacing around London with Watson certainly doesn’t measure up to Superman size.