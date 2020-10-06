Avatar 2 Star Claps Back After Fan Takes Shots At The Original

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
James Cameron is a legendary filmmaker who is known for his bold vision and record-breaking success stories. 2009's Avatar was a game-changer when it hit theaters, becoming the highest grossing movie of all time in the process. The wait for the Avatar sequels has been a long one, But Cameron and company are currently filming the movies in New Zealand. Actor Stephen Lang will return in a mysterious capacity, and he recently clapped back at a fan who was making fun of the burgeoning franchise.
Stephen Lang played Colonel Miles Quaritch in the original Avatar movie, one of the main antagonists against the Na'vi and Pandora. The character seemingly perished after being shot by Neytiri's arrows, but Lang is still expected to appear in Avatar 2. Someone recently tweeted at Lang saying "The only thing good about the first movie was Stephen Lang. Hope he coms back," which got a big reaction from the actor. While the tweet has since been deleted, Lang's response has gone viral. Check it out below.
Well, that was honest. It looks like Stephen Lang didn't appreciate the backhanded compliment about his role in the Avatar franchise. And the Don't Breathe actor made his feelings perfectly clear on social media.
The above tweet comes from the personal Twitter account of Stephen Lang. His clap back to the Avatar naysayer was seemingly effective, as the original tweet has since been deleted. But that hasn't stopped the twittersphere from getting ahold of Lang's response. While the fate of his character Miles Quaritch remains ambiguous, but clearly Stephen Lang is a badass in his own right.
Moviegoers can re-watch the original Avatar movie over on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
This type of response from Stephen Lang likely could have been avoided. It's only because the original twitter tagged the actor that he was even made aware of this particular hot take. And while they did compliment Lang's performance, it was a backhanded one that clearly annoyed the 68 year-old actor. As such, he took the time to defend the first Avatar movie, while also teasing his upcoming role in the sequels.
In the above clap back, Stephen Lang confirmed his return in Avatar 2, while also being careful not to reveal any of the blockbuster's secrets. James Cameron recently revealed that the first sequel is already in the can, while filming continues for Avatar 3. It's currently unclear if Lang will be playing Quaritch again, or a new role entirely.
Of course, Stephen Lang isn't the only Avatar actor who is returning for the sequels under mysterious circumstances. Sigourney Weaver is also set to play a major role in Avatar 2, despite her character also dying in the first installment. Weaver is expected to play a different person entirely, but photos from the set revealed her looking like original character Grace.
Clearly there are plenty of questions surrounding Avatar 2 and its other future sequels. But James Cameron and company have been keeping their cards close to the chest, including Stephen Lang. And although he's careful to guard the sequel's secrets, the actor is all too happy to shut down haters that are tagging him online.
Avatar 2 is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 16th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.