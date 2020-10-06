Avatar 2 Star Claps Back After Fan Takes Shots At The Original

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

James Cameron is a legendary filmmaker who is known for his bold vision and record-breaking success stories. 2009's Avatar was a game-changer when it hit theaters, becoming the highest grossing movie of all time in the process. The wait for the Avatar sequels has been a long one, But Cameron and company are currently filming the movies in New Zealand. Actor Stephen Lang will return in a mysterious capacity, and he recently clapped back at a fan who was making fun of the burgeoning franchise.