Why AMC Theatres Thinks It Can Stay Open While Other Theater Chains Plan To Close

At this point, it seems like we'll likely be writing off the rest of 2020 when it comes to theatrical film releases. While there are still a couple of big movies still planning to hit theaters, like Pixar's Soul and Wonder Woman 1984, other films, like No Time To Die have been delayed into 2021, and as a result, Regal Cinemas, the second-largest theater chain in the U.S. has made the decision to shut down all the locations that only recently reopened. However, AMC Theaters will be staying open, largely, it seems due to the chain's recent VOD deal with Universal.