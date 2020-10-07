Could Liam Neeson Take Down The Suicide Squad? Jai Courtney Has Thoughts

Leave a Comment
Everyone knows Liam Neeson has a particular set of skills, including playing dangerous characters who are good at getting revenge. He’s battled plenty of villains and won, but what if Neeson went up against the Suicide Squad? It’s a question for the ages, and one The Suicide Squad’s Jai Courtney has thoughts about.
Liam Neeson’s played the old badass who cracks skulls and takes names long enough to be considered a premiere boogeyman in the cinematic canon; very little stops him. But would he survive if the Suicide Squad came after him? Recently, CinemaBlend’s own Jeff McCobb spoke with Jai Courtney about his latest movie, Honest Thief, which also stars Liam Neeson, and presented this question to him. Here’s what Courtney had to say:
It’d be weird for him not to get away at the end, don’t you think? Maybe he’s got the ability to get through the whole bunch. He’ll get beat up in the process. I think Liam knows how to take a little bit of damage, which is why we love him… I hate to take that away from him, even with my Suicide Squad fam. These are the movies, let’s let him have it.
I have to admit, I’d watch that movie. It seems silly at first, but when you really think about it, many of Liam Neeson’s action characters are nigh-superheroes in their own right, especially Bryan Mills from Taken.
Though his early career included classic dramas like Schindler’s List, since totally crushing it with Taken, Liam Neeson has increasingly appeared in action movies featuring an old man underdog driven by revenge who's forced to take the law into his own hands and willing to do whatever it takes to get what he wants.
No surprise here, Liam Neeson is at it again. This time in the upcoming movie Honest Thief, co-starring Jai Courtney, Anthony Ramos and Kate Walsh, Liam Neeson’s character, Tom Carter, wants to make amends for his crimes by paying back $9 million, but a group of corrupt FBI agents take the money and frame him for murder. Little do they know that Tom Carter is a former Marine with demolitions training, and he’s coming for them.
Of course, on top of appearing in Honest Thief, Jai Courtney is returning to play Captain Boomerang in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. So if by some miracle Liam Neeson took the fight against the Suicide Squad, Jai Courtney’s character would be in his crosshairs. Lucky for Jai Courtney, the chances of that happening are next to none.
You can listen to Jai Courtney's full comments concerning Liam Neeson below.
While Liam Neeson fans won’t get to see that kind of fight, they can catch him in Honest Thief when it releases on October 17. For more movie news, be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend.