9 Over The Top Deaths In Slasher Films

A Nightmare On Elm Street - Blood

A Nightmare On Elm Street has its fair share of bizarre and over the top deaths, but in terms of its most memorable, Glen's death is #1 on the list. To start, how the hell does Freddy manage to pull his body and that television so deep into the mattress? Then, his blood is shot out to the point it's like the dude was put through a wood chipper, but then the body also comes out at the end covered in blood. Did he get his own blood on him? It seemed like most of it was on the ceiling. Why exactly did the death need to be that gory? What was Freddy trying to prove? There are so many questions we'll never get an answer to.