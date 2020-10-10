Another Disney Theme Park Ride Is Getting The Movie Treatment

Plot details here are thin, and as fans of the ride will know, the ride doesn’t offer a whole lot to go on either. During the classic ride that opened first in Walt Disney World in 1975, and then in Disneyland in 1977, riders are catapulted into a thrilling journey through space that is primarily in the dark. In the Disneyland version of the ride, Space Mountain unfolds to the sound of an iconic theme song, which was re-orchestrated by composer Michael Giacchino in 2005 guided by an eerie theremin. Listen to it below, because I’m sure it’s already stuck in your head: