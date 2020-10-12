Pixar’s Soul Has Screened, Here’s What The Critics Are Saying

It feels like we have been hearing and talking about Pixar’s next film, Soul, for a while. Much like everything else on the theatrical calendar, the animated soul-searcher (pun intended) has been delayed, though it now has a Disney+ date on the calendar – more on that in a moment. Directed by Pete Docter (Up), the movie finally started to screen for critics, mainly because it was part of the program at this year’s BFI London Film Festival. So, where will Soul fit in the pantheon of Pixar greatness?