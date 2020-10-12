Disney Is Making Big Moves To Focus On Streaming

It goes without saying that the film industry got hit with a bomb this year in the form of COVID-19. The closing of theaters has forced studios and production companies to make serious decisions, and while effects have been evident in the short term, the ripple effect is expected to last for years. Prognosticators can only guess what's going to happen in the near future, but one business that's taking proactive action is the Walt Disney Company, as it was announced today that a corporate restructure is developing in the media and entertainment divisions that will see a more concentrated focus on streaming content.