Netflix's Ted Sarandos Is Hoping For A Trillion Dollar Valuation (And I Already See The Price Hikes Coming)

As prices continue to rise on literally everything, it’s really no great shock that the same has been true for some of the best streaming services . In fact, many people with a Netflix subscription were plenty pissed and announced their intention to cancel when another price hike was announced in January. Now, head honcho Ted Sarandos has revealed that he hopes the company has a trillion dollar valuation one day, and I think we can pretty much count on subscription costs continuing to rise.

What Did Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Say About His Hopes For A Trillion Dollar Valuation?

If you’ve come to the point where streaming services cancelling your favorite shows unceremoniously and the seemingly constant price hikes are really getting you down, I doubt that anyone would blame you for pinning all your displeasure on Netflix. It wouldn’t be unfair to say that the company led the charge when it came to streaming and “downloading videos,” and because of that, there are hundreds of millions of people worldwide who can enjoy the 2025 Netflix releases .

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently spoke at the 2025 Word Economy Summit (via Deadline ) about his hopes for the company’s future, and noted that Netflix’s bigwigs are hoping it will be worth a cool $1 trillion one day, and that they feel it’s totally doable. He said:

Just the parts that we do, there’s $650 billion in consumer spending. We’re 5% of that now. We are about 10% of total TV watching time in our most penetrated, most mature markets. So, there’s enormous room to grow, just in the thing that we do.

Man…I am not a CEO or any kind of economist, so all I really know is that Netflix makes a lot of money and that some of it used to belong to me. I had no idea that with all the money that company makes and is worth, it’s still only a relatively measly 5% of the streaming/TV business around the world. And, not only that, but even with over 300 million subscribers worldwide by the end of 2024 (via Statista ), it only accounts for roughly …“10% of total TV watching time?!” I don’t know if “enormous” is a word that even carries enough weight for the kind of growth that’s still possible here.

Of course, one of the ways to increase the amount of money a company makes is to raise those prices, baby. The price hikes over the past several years have probably helped the streamer grow, along with adding subscribers, so I really can’t see an end to the increases coming any time soon. Sarandos continued:

In the previous five years, we have doubled our revenue. We grew profits 10 times, and we grew our market cap three times. So there’s a path to it. Obviously, it’s all incredibly dependent on executing well.

Yes, “executing well” will be needed, and while we can claim to be mad at Netflix all we want, the executives have clearly been able to execute well enough that most of us can’t get off their streaming teat long-term. So, they might be able to hit their $1 trillion goal by 2030, just like they want.