Rogue One Concept Art Reveals New Glimpse At Darth Vader

The Star Wars franchise is massively popular franchise, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. Darth Vader is the biggest icon from the property, and has appeared in a variety of mediums throughout the years. This includes a brief but thrilling appearance in Gareth Edwards' Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, although concept art reveals another glimpse at the beloved villain.