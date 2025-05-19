Galactus’ MCU Appearance From Fantastic Four: First Steps Has Been Leaked In A Weird Way

The Devourer of Worlds is finally coming to one of the upcoming Marvel movies , and fans have been clamoring to see him in his fully glory. Galactus’ first official character design from the highly anticipated Fantastic Four: First Steps appears to have leaked online ahead of its release on the 2025 movie schedule, but not through the usual route of a Marvel Studios press release or convention trailer. Instead, it popped up as part of a promotional campaign.

The leak began gaining traction after X user @suesattorney posted new promo art showing the Marvel’s pioneering quartet of heroes standing proudly in front of the Baxter Building, with an enormous, ominous version of Galactus looming in the sky above. The caption? “New promo art for Fantastic Four: First Steps featuring Galactus for Snapple.” The post, which you can check out below, also included a second image showing Galactus in full, armor-clad form, surrounded by a cosmic swirl of purplish-black energy.

New promo art for Fantastic Four: First Steps featuring Galactus for Snapple. pic.twitter.com/2J8Ykl8Oq9May 18, 2025

There’s a lot to look at here. The towering figure of Galactus bears an intricate, armor-like texture that some fans say evokes Death Star vibes, with deep grooves and plating that feel both ancient and cosmic. His iconic helmet—with the wide, forked design—remains intact. Observers were quick to point out that the villain's face closely resembles that of actor Ralph Ineson, who is set to portray the planet-eater. While there’s been no official confirmation, the resemblance is convincing.

Fans have been speculating about Galactus’ MCU arrival since First Steps was announced, and it was revealed the colossal baddie and his herald, Silver Surfer, were cast as the big villains in the reboot. The first FF trailer only brought more hype. The First Family’s solo entry in Disney's massive superhero franchise will allegedly have significant implications on the cinematic universe moving forward. Plus, we know the team will appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

In the forthcoming release, Galactus is reportedly headed to an alternate version of Earth already teased in trailers, one ripe for devouring. If the MCU iteration follows the classic comic roots, his arrival spells major trouble for the FF and the multiverse.

This Snapple tie-in isn’t the first strange leak for First Steps. Just last week, fans spotted an early wave of Funko Pop! figures that revealed even more about the film’s direction, including the debut of Franklin Richards, the young son of Reed and Sue. That alone suggests the story might span multiple years—or timelines—moving from Sue’s pregnancy (seen in the trailer) to their child's toddler years.

Also worth noting: a leaked LEGO set in April may have given an even earlier glimpse at Galactus, but it lacked the detail in this new Snapple-backed artwork.

With Fantastic Four: First Steps hitting theaters this July, Marvel fans won’t have to wait long to see how it all plays out in the upcoming superhero movie. And suppose Galactus truly looks this imposing on-screen. In that case, Marvel might finally have a villain in the Multiverse Saga on par with Thanos in scale and presence.