Comments

Leave a Comment

news

The ‘Cool’ Way Katherine Langford Prepared For Her Deleted Avengers: Endgame Scene

Katherine Langford in Avengers: Endgame

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When you’re having to edit a massive film like Avengers: Endgame, there’s no doubt a ton of footage will hit the cutting room floor. Butone monumental scene that got cut featured both Robert Downey Jr. and Cursed star Katherine Langford. And she recently revealed the cool way she prepared for her scene that eventually got deleted.

Right after Tony Stark’s final scene in Avengers: Endgame, there was a planned scene with Tony Stark meeting his grown-up daughter Morgan Stark in an vision. Katherine Langford was cast in this role and they filmed the scene, but it didn’t make the cut. Now in an interview with THR, she revealed what she and Robert Downey Jr. did to prepare:

Wow, that’s taking me back a little bit, but maybe the day before or on set, RDJ [Robert Downey Jr.] had a couple of dailies and we watched a few just for context. But, yeah, it was really cool to just be on that set and see a little bit of what had been filmed before the rest of the world saw it.

I’d imagine it would be pretty cool to just be on the Avengers: Endgame set, not to mention have a brief opportunity to work with Robert Downey Jr. Even though her scene got cut, Katherine Langford seems grateful to just have been briefly apart of the magic. And we did eventually see the footage thanks to streaming.

For those who haven’t seen it, the deleted scene, that ended up on Disney+, showed Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark entering the same metaphysical station that Thanos had when he met a younger Gamora. Except, for Tony Stark, he got to meet an older Morgan Stark. In the emotional scene, Tony Stark questioned his decision, but Morgan Stark reassured him he made the right one.

Marvel fans can re-watch Avengers: Endgame and Morgan Stark's deleted scene on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

So, why did they get rid of it? Turns out, the Russo Brothers liked the idea at first, thinking it would be a nice mirror image of Thanos’ scene. However, the more they thought about it and saw the scene take place, they realized the audience didn’t have a relationship with Tony Stark’s older daughter. They moved away from it at that point, ultimately giving it the ax.

Katherine Langford has opened up about this short-lived role in the past. Her feelings haven’t changed about the experience, saying it was one of the coolest things she’s been able to do and is happy just to have the memory.

Before all this was revealed, Katherine Langford’s casting in Avengers: Endgame was under extreme speculation and fan theories. Some fans believed she might end up playing Kate Bishop alongside Hawkeye. Which, theoretically, since her scene was cut as Morgan Stark, she could still play a different role and few people would bat an eye. For more movie news, be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend.

More From This Author
Robert Downey Jr.: 10 '80s And '90s Movies To Watch If You Like The Iron Man Star news 3d Robert Downey Jr.: 10 '80s And '90s Movies To Watch If You Like The Iron Man Star Philip Sledge
No Big Deal, Just Chris Evans Showing He's Still Captain America Fit While Poolside news 5d No Big Deal, Just Chris Evans Showing He's Still Captain America Fit While Poolside Jessica Rawden
Paul Rudd Trash Talking Robert Downey Jr. In This Fantasy Football Music Video Is Hysterical news 6d Paul Rudd Trash Talking Robert Downey Jr. In This Fantasy Football Music Video Is Hysterical Jason Ingolfsland

Trending Movies

Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
No Country for Old Men Nov 8, 2007 No Country for Old Men Rating TBD
Bloodshot Mar 13, 2020 Bloodshot 4
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Mar 5, 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Rating TBD
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
5 Terrifying David Lynch Movies To Watch In The Halloween Season TBD 5 Terrifying David Lynch Movies To Watch In The Halloween Season Rating TBD
Ryan Gosling's Gripes About Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Going Full Nightmare Before Christmas, And We're Listening TBD Ryan Gosling's Gripes About Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Going Full Nightmare Before Christmas, And We're Listening Rating TBD
Two And A Half Men Star Conchata Ferrell Is Dead At 77 TBD Two And A Half Men Star Conchata Ferrell Is Dead At 77 Rating TBD
Someone Recut The Avengers Like The Snyder Cut Trailer, And I Can’t Look Away TBD Someone Recut The Avengers Like The Snyder Cut Trailer, And I Can’t Look Away Rating TBD
How Mark Hamill Feels About The New Joker Interpretation In Batman: Death In The Family TBD How Mark Hamill Feels About The New Joker Interpretation In Batman: Death In The Family Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information