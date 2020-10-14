Gal Gadot Explains Why Wonder Woman 1984’s Opening Scene Makes Her Emotional

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique tenure in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. When the property was still getting its footing, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman proved what the shared universe was capable of. Fans have been waiting years for the sequel to arrive in theaters, a process made more frustrating by the multiple delays. Gal Gadot will be back in her fourth appearance as Diana Prince, and she recently explained why Wonder Woman 1984's opening sequence makes her so emotional.