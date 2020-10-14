Gal Gadot Explains Why Wonder Woman 1984’s Opening Scene Makes Her Emotional

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique tenure in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. When the property was still getting its footing, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman proved what the shared universe was capable of. Fans have been waiting years for the sequel to arrive in theaters, a process made more frustrating by the multiple delays. Gal Gadot will be back in her fourth appearance as Diana Prince, and she recently explained why Wonder Woman 1984's opening sequence makes her so emotional.
While Wonder Woman 1984's road to theaters has been an unexpectedly long one, with Petty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and company tasked with guarding the blockbuster's secrets. Warner Bros. has been keeping its cards close to the chest, but Gadot recently spoke to the highly anticipated sequel's first scene, and why it has the tendency to bring her to tears. As the Death on the Nile actress explained,
Whenever I see this part of the movie, I always get teary—like good, excited tears. One of the biggest things that I believe is that you can only dream about becoming someone or something after you’ve seen it visually. And for boys—lucky them—they got to experience, since the beginning of the movies, that they were the protagonist, they were the strong ones, they saved the day But we didn’t get this representation. And I think it’s so important—and of course it’s ultra-important for me because I’m a mother of two girls—to show them the potential of what they can be. And it doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to be athletic or physically strong—that too—but that they can be bigger than life.
Touche. It looks like Wonder Woman 1984 will give us another glimpse into Diana Prince's childhood in Themyscira. And this sequence is an emotional one for Gal Gadot to watch, especially as she thinks about how much it'll mean to young girls in the audience of the sequel. Talk about a real-life hero.
Gal Gadot's comments to Vanity Fair shows how much the 35 year-old actress thinks about the legacy of her appearances as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe. The way at which the character resonates with women in the audience isn't exclusive to her own performance, as Wonder Woman 1984 will also feature a flashback with young actress Lilly Aspell playing Diana in the Amazon Olympics. And Gadot believes that scene, which brought her to tears, will mean a great deal to young moviegoers.
The Amazon Olympics is only one of the exciting aspects of Wonder Woman 1984 that has anticipation at a fever pitch. Fans are eager to catch up with Gal Gadot's Diana Prince, and fill in her backstory from before making her DCEU debut in Batman v Superman. Patty Jenkins' delayed sequel will also feature the mysterious return of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, as well as the live-action debut of Kristen Wiig's Cheetah.
Wonder Woman 1984 is currently expected to hit theaters this coming December, after being delayed a whopping four times over the year. The latest release change was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where the project was pushed from August to December. But with projects like Tenet unable to make their intended box office draw, there's no telling if Warner Bros. will still bring the second Wonder Woman movie to theaters in just two months.
