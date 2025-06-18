Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Gets Real About Milly Alcock Taking On The Role (And I Think She's So Right)

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with a number of shared universes currently in play. Fans are definitely hyped for upcoming DC movies, and are curious about James Gunn's plans for the first slate or projects titled Gods and Monsters. A number of beloved characters are returning to the screen, including Supergirl. And now Melissa Benoist has shared her A+ perspective about Milly Alcock taking on the role of Supergirl.

What we know about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is limited, but Alcock has wrapped her role as the title character. Melissa Benoist famously played that hero throughout in various CW shows (streaming with a Netflix subscription), and was asked an in interview with WatchMojo about the developing DCU. She shared her thoughts about the character's legacy, offering:

Yeah, of course I'll support! Once you've donned the glyph, you're part of a very small club of people that has worn capes. So it always feels special when any iteration of the story and the canon comes to life, so I will be there to support. Is Milly Alcock supposed to be in this James Gunn [movie]? I don't know... I'm more excited for her telling of Supergirl, but I'm biased!

Points were made. Rather than feeling ownership over Supergirl, she seems to love the way multiple actors have been able to play Kryptonians throughout the years. What's more, the Glee star is actually excited to see how Alcock's tenure as her signature role goes down.

The DCU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) is still in its very early stages, with only Creature Commandos being released so far. But that'll change with James Gunn's Superman, as well as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. While fans are curious about which actors will play iconic comic book characters, Milly Alcock is beginning her tenure as Supergirl. And her predecessor seems pleased as punch for what comes next.

What we know about Superman isn't much, but Alcock is expected to debut as Supergirl sometime throughout its runtime. Exactly how much screen time she gets remains to be seen, but that'll presumably set up her appearance in Woman of Tomorrow. And given her genre work in House of the Dragon, the 25 year-old actress seems like the perfect person to bring Kara Zor-El to life on the big screen.

Melissa Benoist starred in Supergirl for a whopping six seasons on The CW, in addition to appearances on other shows and crossover events. But despite the years dedicated to portraying this DC hero, she seems just as hyped as the rest of us to see what Alcock will do with the role. Bring it on!

Superman will hit theaters on July 8th as part of the 2025 movie release list, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will follow suit on June 26th, 2026.