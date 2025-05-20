Milly Alcock Confirms Supergirl Wrapped Filming, But I've Got One Big Question

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, and fans are eager to see how upcoming DC movies play out in the new shared universe being formed by co-CEO James Gunn. House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock is set to play Supergirl in the shared universe, and recently confirmed that her solo flick Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has officially wrapped production. But I've still got a lingering question about her role. Namely, how much we'll see of her in Superman.

What we know about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is limited so far, so news that the blockbuster has actually wrapped production is thrilling. In an interview with Extra TV, Alcock spoke coyly bout her time in the DCU. When speaking about her solo flick, she offered:

I can’t speak. I can’t speak on it. Yeah, I wrapped on Friday. I don’t want to get sued! [laughs] No, I can’t, I really can’t. As much as I want to, I can’t. I literally wrapped on Friday. It’s a whirlwind, it’s a crazy, wonderful life. I’m very, very excited…I think it’s actually gonna be a really good movie.

And just like that, yet another DC project has wrapped production. The first slate of projects, titled Gods and Monsters, is coming together... even if we're still waiting on James Gunn's Superman to get things started on the big screen. Speaking of which, I'm going to need information about her rumored role in the project. Is it just a cameo, or a real role in Gunn's blockbuster? It's unclear, but I'm sure I'm not the only moviegoers with this lingering question.

Alcock's reported role in Superman is somewhat controversial, as some moviegoers are worried that Gunn's movie has too many characters in it. Indeed, the Superman cast list (as well as its limited footage) hints that the filmmaker is creating a true ensemble project. And we know, Superman has a number of other heroes besides its title character, including Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, Mister Terrific and Metamorpho.

Obviously, Milly Alcock has been sworn to secrecy, so perhaps we shouldn't have expected her to actually comment about Superman during this recent interview. It's likely up to the powers that be at the studio, including James Gunn himself, to reveal exactly if/how Supergirl will factor into his DC flick. I'd love to see her pop up in a trailer, but the footage for Superman has been very limited.

It remains to be seen if Supergirl ends up being one of Milly Alcock's best roles. But her acclaimed performance in House of the Dragon is proof that she's got some serious acting chops, even while doing genre work.

Superman will hit theaters on July 11th as part of the 2025 movie release list, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will follow suit on June 26th, 2026. And I'm ready to see Milly Alcock once again take to the skies, this time without needing to ride a dragon.