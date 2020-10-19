I Watched Hocus Pocus With My 4-Year-Old Daughter And Here's What She Thought

She Was Initially Pretty Frightened By The Return Of The Sanderson Sisters

Not long into Hocus Pocus, Max Dennison (Omri Katz), the too cool for school transplant from Los Angeles accidentally brings the Sanderson Sisters back to life when he goes against the wishes of his sister, Dani (Thora Birch) and crush Allison (Vinessa Shaw). My daughter jumped up and ran over to me during this confusing and terrifying scene. The cackles and screeches from Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy) are honestly pretty terrifying, so I can only imagine what a preschooler was going through at this moment.

But as soon as the light horror elements wear off and some comedy comes into the picture, my daughter was back to her old self, at least until the introduction of another undead character.