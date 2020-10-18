Looks Like Bruce Willis Is Somehow Bringing Die Hard Back And Fans Have Hysterical Guesses

Do you guys think we’ll ever actually GET a sixth Die Hard movie? There was a lot of conversation around a screenplay that Willis reportedly liked, which would have had the current-day character in the middle of a case, but one that needed flashbacks to McClane’s earliest days on the NY police force, almost a Die Hard: Year One story. The project got buried in the Disney-Fox merger, and I’m confident it will stay there. Maybe today will give us an indication of the franchise’s future.